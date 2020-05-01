Crow's Dairy Farm
Crow's Dairy Farm is located at 11300 S. Dean Road in Buckeye.
Website: crowsdairy.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona is now offering virtual meet-ups for bigs and littles during this time.
For more information, go to their website: bbbsaz.org
Helping Hands Navajo Nation
Helping Hands for the Navajo Nation is 100% volunteer-led with 100% of funds going directly to under served areas of the vast Navajo Reservation.
Item drop off times are Wednesday April 29, Thursday April 30, Friday, May 1, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, May 2, and 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at National First Response located at 127 S River Drive in Tempe. The last day to donate is Sunday, May 3.
Cash donations can be made to Venmo @helpnavajonation
More information: facebook.com/helpthenavajonation
Food Truck Friday - Maple & Ash
Maple & Ash has rebooted its food truck to better serve the community during this time and it will be making lunchtime stops at various apartment buildings and residential communities across the Valley.
Follow Maple and Ash on social media to find out where they will be next:
Instagram: instagram.com/mapleandash_scottsdale
Facebook: facebook.com/mapleandashscottsdale
Website: mapleandash.com
Odysea Aquarium
New baby sharks were born at Odysea Aquarium. Odysea does Faceook Lives three times a week so you can get your animal and aquarium fix!
Also check out their live webcams on their website: odyseaaquarium.com/livecams
Virtual Therapy
Find out more about virtual therapy options by contacting
Pinnacle Peak Recovery
(866) 954-0524
8070 E Morgan Trail Unit 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258