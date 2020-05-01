Crow's Dairy Farm

Crow's Dairy Farm is located at  11300 S. Dean Road in Buckeye.

Website: crowsdairy.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona is now offering virtual meet-ups for bigs and littles during this time.

For more information, go to their website: bbbsaz.org

Helping Hands Navajo Nation

Helping Hands for the Navajo Nation is 100% volunteer-led with 100% of funds going directly to under served areas of the vast Navajo Reservation.

Item drop off times are Wednesday April 29, Thursday April 30, Friday, May 1, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, May 2, and 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at National First Response located at 127 S River Drive in Tempe. The last day to donate is Sunday, May 3.

Cash donations can be made to Venmo @helpnavajonation

More information: facebook.com/helpthenavajonation

Food Truck Friday - Maple & Ash

Maple & Ash has rebooted its food truck to better serve the community during this time and it will be making lunchtime stops at various apartment buildings and residential communities across the Valley. 

Follow Maple and Ash on social media to find out where they will be next: 

Instagram: instagram.com/mapleandash_scottsdale

Facebook: facebook.com/mapleandashscottsdale

Website: mapleandash.com

Odysea Aquarium

New baby sharks were born at Odysea Aquarium. Odysea does Faceook Lives three times a week so you can get your animal and aquarium fix! 

Also check out their live webcams on their website: odyseaaquarium.com/livecams

Virtual Therapy

Find out more about virtual therapy options by contacting

Pinnacle Peak Recovery

(866) 954-0524

8070 E Morgan Trail Unit 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

pinnaclepeakrecovery.com

 

