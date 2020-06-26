LON’s at the Hermosa
What: A three-course prix-fixe menu for $49
When: Through Sept. 13
Where: 5532 N. Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley
Phone: 602-955-8614
Garth Brooks Drive-in Concert Experience at WestWorld of Scottsdale Polo Fields
When: Saturday, June 27, 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Where: 16601 N Pima Road, Scottsdale
How much: $25 per car
Barro's Pizza Raising Money for Arizona Families Battling Pediatric Cancer
What and when: Lunch specials through the end of the month
🡕 https://barrospizza.com/whats-happening/acf-fundraiser
🡕 https://www.azcancerfoundation.org/