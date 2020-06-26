LON’s at the Hermosa

What: A three-course prix-fixe menu for $49

When: Through Sept. 13

🡕 Lon's Taste of Summer menu

Where: 5532 N. Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley

Phone: 602-955-8614

🡕 https://www.hermosainn.com/

Garth Brooks Drive-in Concert Experience at WestWorld of Scottsdale Polo Fields

When: Saturday, June 27, 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Where: 16601 N Pima Road, Scottsdale

How much: $25 per car

Barro's Pizza Raising Money for Arizona Families Battling Pediatric Cancer

What and when: Lunch specials through the end of the month

🡕 https://barrospizza.com/whats-happening/acf-fundraiser

🡕 https://www.azcancerfoundation.org/

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you