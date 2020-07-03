4th of July Freedom Fest at The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

🡕 https://www.scottsdaleprincess.com/fourth-of-july

Free COVID-19 Testing and Hiring - Embry Women’s Health

🡕 https://embrywomenshealth.com/

Animals Displaced by Wildfires - Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center

🡕 https://www.southwestwildlife.org/

Keeping Pets Safe This Fourth of July Weekend

🡕 https://aawl.org/

A Voices for Seniors

🡕 https://www.avoiceforseniors.org/

What You Need to Know About Using Fireworks at Home

📃 The do's and don'ts for fireworks around the Phoenix area this Fourth of July weekend

Mister Manners

🡕 https://mister-manners.com/

“Hamilton” on Disney+

🡕 https://www.disneyplus.com/

Garden Guy Dave Owens

🡕 https://gardenguy.com/

CPLC COVID-19 Website

🡕 https://cplc.org/covid-landing.php

Fourth of July Recipes – Better Homes and Gardens

🡕 https://www.bhg.com/holidays/july-4th/recipes/

Free COVID-19 Testing – HeroZona Foundation

When: Friday, July 3 and Thursday-Friday, July 9-10, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: South Mountain Community College, 7050 S. 24th Street, Phoenix

Notes: You do not need to have symptoms present to be tested and no pre-registration or appointment it necessary. This test is not for COVID-19 antibodies. Valid ID required. Tests available until supplies run out.

🡕 http://herozona.org/

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

