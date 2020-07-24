Kailey's Queen's Club Subscription Boxes

Currently, they are hosting a weekly Summer Camp M-F from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. PST! The camp is $199/week and includes the girls getting a value-packed box with everything they need for camp inside.

We have several types of clubs. Our book club and fitness club are $15/weekly subscriptions. We also have a baking club and craft club which are $30/monthly subscriptions.

🡕 https://www.kaileysqueens.com/

COVID-19 Testing Strike Force

🡕 Information from Arizona Department of Health Services

🡕 Click here to pre-register for South Mountain Park testing site

🡕 Click here to pre-register for Maryvale High School testing site

📃/► Arizona health officials announce new COVID-19 'testing strike force'

Find COVID-19 Testing Sites Near You

🡕 Click here for testing sites on Arizona Department of Health Services website

🡕 azhealth.gov/COVID19Testing

🡕 Coronavirus home on AZDHS.gov

 

