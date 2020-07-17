Arizona Strike Force Free COVID-19 Testing
Health officials in Arizona have just announced a new "testing strike force" that will provide up to 5,000 free diagnostic tests per day to underserved, high-need communities in our state.
The focus of the testing will be in Maryvale and South Phoenix. Two new testing sites will be launched in those communities to provide free diagnostic testing for COVID-19.
Testing will begin on Friday, July 17, and will continue for 12 days.
Information on how to register can be found here: https://bit.ly/2ZzCz6V
Free Masks from Arizona Department of Health Services
To help get more Arizonans to wear masks, some can get them for free. Starting July 17, Arizonans 65 and older or medically vulnerable can get free masks. They can sign up at azhealth.gov/ordermasks.