International Hot & Spicy Food Day – New Barrio Queen opens in Glendale
Where: 7640 W. Bell Road, Glendale
Al Fresco Off Main in Downtown Mesa
📃/► Mesa city leaders helping restaurants offer "al fresco" dining
When: Daily, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through April
Where: MacDonald just north of Main Street
Tap That Downtown
Where: : 909 N. 5th Street, Phoenix
🡕 https://www.facebook.com/tapthatdowntown/
How to get a good night’s sleep – Valley Sleep Center
🡕 https://valleysleepcenter.com/
Girl Scout Cookie season – Girl Scouts: Arizona Cactus-Pine Council
🡕 www.girlscoutsaz.org/cookiefinder
🡕 https://www.girlscoutsaz.org
Note: GSACPC gets their cookies from Little Brownie Bakers. The new “Toast Yay” cookie from ABC Bakers will not be available in Arizona