Saving Arizona Blood Drive
🗎/► Arizona’s largest blood drive needs donations
Donors can schedule an appointment on either Saturday, Jan. 2, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gila River Arena or on Sunday, Jan. 3, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tempe Center for the Arts.
Walk-in donations are welcome, but appointments are recommended for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or register online here.
Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community
📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need
When: Through Jan. 3
Where: Any Fry's Food Store location
How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.