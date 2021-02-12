Money for Teachers: Educators invited to apply for SRP Grants
Up to $2,500 available for Math, Science, Technology and Social Science teachers
How teachers can apply, click here.
SRP will accept applications until February 28, 2021 for the 2020-21 grants.
To learn more and apply, click here.
Annie's Flower Truck
Where: Tarbell's Wine Store 3205 E Camelback Road in Phoenix Fridays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sip Coffee & Beer (Arcadia) and Melt by Melissa
Optima Sonoran Village 6895 E Camelback Road in Scottsdale Sundays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.