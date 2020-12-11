World of Illumination: Arctic Adventure

Get into the holiday spirit at the World of Illumination

Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W Alameda Dr., Tempe

🡕 www.worldofillumination.com

Arizona Center Holidays - Merry Moments at Candy Cane Corner

When: Saturday, Dec. 12 and 19, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Arizona Center, 455 N. Third St., Phoenix

🡕 https://www.arizonacenter.com/

FOUND:RE Passport Series

When:

  • Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. -- Germany
  • Saturday, Jan. 16, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. -- Mexico
  • Tuesday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. -- Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans (in honor of Fat Tuesday)
  • Saturday, March 13, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. -- Japan
  • Saturday, April 10, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. -- Brazil

Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 N. Central Ave., Phoenix

Phone: 602-675-8000

🡕 www.foundrehotels.com

Paradise Valley Burger Company named a Favorite Guy Fieri DDD Joint

Paradise Valley Burger Co. gets special recognition

Where: 4001 E. Bell Road #102, Phoenix

🡕 http://pvburgercompany.com/

🡕 Watch Food Network "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" video

PV Burger on "Man Vs Food" (2018)

Try It With Tess: Foods That Are Good For Your Immune System

Foods that can boost your immunity

🡕 http://www.eatingwell.com/

Denise Richards - "Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove"

📃/► At the movies: Denise Richards

🡕 www.fathomevents.com

Denise Richards' Skincare Line

🡕 CBMe Beauty 

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

When: Through Jan. 3

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

Christmas Angel and Forgotten Angel

🔗 Everything you need to know to make a child's Christmas wish come true

 

