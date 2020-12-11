World of Illumination: Arctic Adventure
► Get into the holiday spirit at the World of Illumination
Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W Alameda Dr., Tempe
Arizona Center Holidays - Merry Moments at Candy Cane Corner
When: Saturday, Dec. 12 and 19, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Arizona Center, 455 N. Third St., Phoenix
🡕 https://www.arizonacenter.com/
FOUND:RE Passport Series
When:
- Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. -- Germany
- Saturday, Jan. 16, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. -- Mexico
- Tuesday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. -- Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans (in honor of Fat Tuesday)
- Saturday, March 13, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. -- Japan
- Saturday, April 10, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. -- Brazil
Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
Phone: 602-675-8000
Paradise Valley Burger Company named a Favorite Guy Fieri DDD Joint
► Paradise Valley Burger Co. gets special recognition
Where: 4001 E. Bell Road #102, Phoenix
Try It With Tess: Foods That Are Good For Your Immune System
► Foods that can boost your immunity
Denise Richards - "Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove"
📃/► At the movies: Denise Richards
Denise Richards' Skincare Line
Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community
📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need
When: Through Jan. 3
Where: Any Fry's Food Store location
How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.
🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org
Christmas Angel and Forgotten Angel
🔗 Everything you need to know to make a child's Christmas wish come true