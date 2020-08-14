Free 24/7 COVID-19 Testing
Where: Rear south parking lot of Tolleson City Hall, 9555 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson
🡕 https://embrywomenshealth.com/testing-blitz/
ESI Recruiting Substitute Teachers
📃/► Scottsdale company is recruiting substitute teachers for Arizona schools
🡕 https://www.educationalservicesinc.com/
Francine -- A Taste of France at Scottsdale Fashion Square
Where: 4710 N. Goldwater Blvd.
🡕 https://francinerestaurant.com/
“Weird But True!"
Premieres today on Disney+
🡕 https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/explore/adventure_pass/weird-but-true/
Eat Better Feel Better -- Stephanie Espinoza, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
📃/► Nutrition hacks to help beat anxiety and depression