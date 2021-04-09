Field Trip Friday – Arizona Diamondbacks home opener 2021
🗎/► Let's play ball!
Mora Italian reopens - Chef Scott Conant
Where: 5651 N. Seventh St., Phoenix
Pediatric house calls
► New Arizona pediatric practice brings care to you
🗎/► Let's play ball!
Where: 5651 N. Seventh St., Phoenix
► New Arizona pediatric practice brings care to you
Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Digital producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.