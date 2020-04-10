103-degree Day Contest
Enter: www.azfamily.com/site/contests/103_day_contest
📃 Albertsons and Safeway host 'Neighbors-Helping-Neighbors' food drive
How you can help: Donate online
For the Frontline - 3D printing reusable filtered masks and face shields for health care workers
How you can help: ForTheFrontline.org
Traveling nurse Alana Comeau
To donate supplies: 480-319-3625
Mortgage relief options available to homeowners due to COVID-19 - Team Green at Fairway Independent Mortgage
Info: 480-704-4890, teamgreen@fairwaymc.com or www.teamgreenhomeloans.com
16 marathons in 16 days, musician Lee Perreira
Info: www.16x16inc.org
Working from home survey and tips - Rick Bowers, TTI Success Insights
Info: Don't Painc, Get Productive!
Survey: www.ttisurvey.com
Chestnut at the Vintage
To order or make a donation: 815-761-5079 and chestnutaz.com