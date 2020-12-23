Zoppe Drive-in Circus

When: Dec. 26-Jan. 4

Where: Big Surf AZ, 1500 N. McClintock Drive, Tempe

Tickets: $49-$199 per car

Famous Ahwatukee Holiday Light Display: The Final Year

Where: 3611 E. Kachina Drive, Phoenix

Christmas Gift Ideas for Weather Geeks

Arizona K9 Earns Spot in 2021 TSA Canine Calendar

What: Djanni, an explosives K9 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, is March.

Holiday Etiquette - Real Simple magazine

How to navigate COVID-19 etiquette scenarios this holiday season

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

When: Through Jan. 3 

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

Christmas Angel and Forgotten Angel

🔗 Everything you need to know to make a child's Christmas wish come true

 

