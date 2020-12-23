Zoppe Drive-in Circus
When: Dec. 26-Jan. 4
Where: Big Surf AZ, 1500 N. McClintock Drive, Tempe
Tickets: $49-$199 per car
Famous Ahwatukee Holiday Light Display: The Final Year
Where: 3611 E. Kachina Drive, Phoenix
🡕 https://www.facebook.com/katimtaylor/videos/10221030691249815
Christmas Gift Ideas for Weather Geeks
- Handheld weather station
- At-home weather station
- Books for children
- Books for adults
- Art Prints From Arizona Storm Chaser Mike Olbinski
Arizona K9 Earns Spot in 2021 TSA Canine Calendar
What: Djanni, an explosives K9 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, is March.
🡕 https://bit.ly/38sIwFT (download)
Holiday Etiquette - Real Simple magazine
► How to navigate COVID-19 etiquette scenarios this holiday season
Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community
📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need
When: Through Jan. 3
Where: Any Fry's Food Store location
How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.
🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org
Christmas Angel and Forgotten Angel
🔗 Everything you need to know to make a child's Christmas wish come true