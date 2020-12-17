Kitchen on the Street
Where: 2650 E. Mohawk Lane Suite 168, Phoenix
🡕 https://www.kitchenonthestreet.org/
Show the Love – Jaime’s Local Love and Local First
- C+D: C Plus D Industry
- Where: 7018 N. 57th Ave., Glendale
- Phone: 623-826-0086
- 🡕 cplusdindustry.com/
- A Shot of Java
- Where: 7003 N. 58th Ave., Glendale
- Phone: 623-847-2423
- 🡕 www.ashotofjava.com
- Community Tire Pros
- 12251 N. 51st Ave., Glendale (Jaime was at this location.)
- 2751 W. North Lane, Phoenix
- 123 E. Durango St., Phoenix
- 2424 E. Buckey Road, Phoenix
- 15812 N. 32nd St., Phoenix
- 4139 E. University Drive, Phoenix
- 🡕 www.communitytirepros.com
Myka Meier, Plaza Hotel Etiquette Expert
🡕 https://www.instagram.com/mykameier
🡕 http://beaumontetiquette.com/
Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community
Where: Any Fry's Food Store location
How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.
🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org
Christmas Angel
