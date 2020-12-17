Kitchen on the Street

Where: 2650 E. Mohawk Lane Suite 168, Phoenix

🡕 https://www.kitchenonthestreet.org/

Show the Love – Jaime’s Local Love and Local First

  • C+D: C Plus D Industry
  • A Shot of Java
  • Community Tire Pros
    • 12251 N. 51st Ave., Glendale (Jaime was at this location.)
    • 2751 W. North Lane, Phoenix
    • 123 E. Durango St., Phoenix
    • 2424 E. Buckey Road, Phoenix
    • 15812 N. 32nd St., Phoenix
    • 4139 E. University Drive, Phoenix
  • 🡕 www.communitytirepros.com

🡕 Local First Arizona

🔗 More Jaime's Share the Love & Local Love

 

Myka Meier, Plaza Hotel Etiquette Expert

🡕 https://www.instagram.com/mykameier

🡕 http://beaumontetiquette.com/

🡕 https://bit.ly/3mA9eBy

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

Christmas Angel

🔗 Everything you need to know to make a child's Christmas wish come true

 

