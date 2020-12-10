Find Your Place in the COVID-19 Vaccine Line (New York Times)
Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community
📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need
When: Through Jan. 3
Where: Any Fry's Food Store location
How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.
🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org
Christmas Angel
🔗 Everything you need to know to make a child's Christmas wish come true