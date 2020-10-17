Garden Guy Dave Owens
Maricopa County Home and Garden Show
When: Oct. 17-18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
🡕 https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/
Queen of Clean Linda Cobb
Off Road Expo
When: Oct. 17-18, 9 a.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
🡕 https://www.offroadexpo.com/scottsdale-off-road-expo/
Free Drive-thru Fly Shots
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m.-11a.m.
- Valleywise Community Health Center - Maryvale -- 4011 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix
- Valleywise Community Health Center - South Phoenix/Laveen -- 5650 S 35th Ave., Phoenix
- Valleywise Community Health Center - Chandler -- 811 S. Hamilton St., Chandler
🡕 https://valleywisehealth.org/flushots/
How To Make Anyone Instantly Feel Good About Themselves
🡕 https://mentaltoughnessspeaker.com/
“Miracle on Christmas”
🡕 https://www.miracleonchristmas.com/