Mesa Historical Museum Book Fair
When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: 2345 N. Horne, Mesa
Note: All books are half price on Sunday.
The Christmas Street
Where: Montevina Neighborhood inside Grayhawk, Scottsdale Road and Thompson Peak Parkway (look for The Cocoa Hut.)
Note: They are collecting donations and canned food for St. Mary’s Food Bank.
National Cookie Day!
Tru Tacos
Where: 4041 E. Thomas Road, #101, Phoenix
🡕 https://www.facebook.com/trutacos/
Peoria Jolly Holly Days
Where: Peoria Center for the Performing Arts and Osuna Park, 10580 N. 83rd Drive
Howie the Swamp Wallaby at Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park
🡕 Howie on Animal Planet's "The Zoo"
Where: 16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park
Phone: 623-232-WILD (8741)
Note: Open 365 days a year
Metrocenter Mall Auction – EJ’s Auction & Appraisal
Where: 5880 W. Bell Road, Glendale
Phone: 623-878-2003
3 On Your Side -- Holiday Shipping Deadlines
Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community
When: Through Jan. 3
Where: Any Fry's Food Store location
How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.