Mesa Historical Museum Book Fair

Mesa Historical Museum hosting huge book sale this weekend

When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: 2345 N. Horne, Mesa

Note: All books are half price on Sunday.

The Christmas Street

📃/► 8 totally free and fun Phoenix-area holiday light displays with map

Where: Montevina Neighborhood inside Grayhawk, Scottsdale Road and Thompson Peak Parkway (look for The Cocoa Hut.)

Note: They are collecting donations and canned food for St. Mary’s Food Bank.

National Cookie Day!

Celebrate National Cookie Day with Crumbl

🡕 www.crumblcookies.com

Tru Tacos

Where: 4041 E. Thomas Road, #101, Phoenix

🡕 https://www.facebook.com/trutacos/

Peoria Jolly Holly Days

Where: Peoria Center for the Performing Arts and Osuna Park, 10580 N. 83rd Drive

🡕 https://bit.ly/3mDN8Pc

Howie the Swamp Wallaby at Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park 

Meet Howie the swamp wallaby at Wildlife World Zoo

🡕 Howie on Animal Planet's "The Zoo"

Where: 16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park

Phone: 623-232-WILD (8741)

🡕 https://wildlifeworld.com/

Note: Open 365 days a year

Metrocenter Mall Auction – EJ’s Auction & Appraisal

🔗 PHOTOS: Over 100 items up for auction from Metrocenter Mall

Where: 5880 W. Bell Road, Glendale

Phone: 623-878-2003

🡕 www.ejsauction.com

3 On Your Side -- Holiday Shipping Deadlines

📃/► Make sure your cards and gifts arrive on time

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

When: Through Jan. 3

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

 

