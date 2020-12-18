United Food Bank 

Where: Mesa Convention Center 263 N Center Street, Mesa, AZ, 85201

When: Weekly until January 8th

🡕 https://unitedfoodbank.org/get-help/food-distribution/

Sip and Shop Pop Up Boutique

Where: San Tan Village mall in the former Disney store south of Macys - 2180 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert, AZ, 85295

When: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also open all week leading up to Christmas.

More info: Instagram and Facebook at @vintageandvinoaz

Lily's Pad 

Lily Taylor was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 3-years-old and is now cancer free. She wants to help other kids with immune compromised lifestyles by selling paper "lilies" for $5 all month long. They will he hanging in the windows of the future play space. 

🡕 https://lilyspadaz.org/one-lily-at-a-time 

Rescue Angel

Emergency toy drive for our Christmas Angel Program happening now until 7 p.m.

Where: Paradise Valley Mall, 4568 E Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85032

The Salvation Army has a list of items it especially needs for the kids. Please do not wrap the gifts before dropping them off. 

  • Legos for boys and girls
  • Earphones
  • Arts and crafts sets
  • Hair accessories for girls
  • Barbies
  • Soccer balls, basketballs, and other sports equipment
  • Scooters
  • Baby toys

🡕 https://bit.ly/3apqW88 

Christmas Angel

