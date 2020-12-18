United Food Bank
Where: Mesa Convention Center 263 N Center Street, Mesa, AZ, 85201
When: Weekly until January 8th
🡕 https://unitedfoodbank.org/get-help/food-distribution/
Sip and Shop Pop Up Boutique
Where: San Tan Village mall in the former Disney store south of Macys - 2180 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert, AZ, 85295
When: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also open all week leading up to Christmas.
More info: Instagram and Facebook at @vintageandvinoaz
Lily's Pad
Lily Taylor was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 3-years-old and is now cancer free. She wants to help other kids with immune compromised lifestyles by selling paper "lilies" for $5 all month long. They will he hanging in the windows of the future play space.
🡕 https://lilyspadaz.org/one-lily-at-a-time
Rescue Angel
Emergency toy drive for our Christmas Angel Program happening now until 7 p.m.
Where: Paradise Valley Mall, 4568 E Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85032
The Salvation Army has a list of items it especially needs for the kids. Please do not wrap the gifts before dropping them off.
- Legos for boys and girls
- Earphones
- Arts and crafts sets
- Hair accessories for girls
- Barbies
- Soccer balls, basketballs, and other sports equipment
- Scooters
- Baby toys
Christmas Angel
🔗 Everything you need to know to make a child's Christmas wish come true