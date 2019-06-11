Great Wolf Lodge
Opening October 17, 2019, Great Wolf Lodge Arizona will be a 350-room family resort, sitting on an 18-acre site adjacent to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, located within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community's Talking Stick Entertainment District. The property will feature an 85,000-square-foot indoor waterpark and 27,000-square-foot family entertainment center known as the Great Wolf Adventure Park.
To learn more, visit: www.greatwolf.com
Sapiens Paleo
Sapiens Paleo Kitchen is a restaurant concept conceived and developed by Chef Aurore de Beauduy and restaurateur Roman Yasinsky. Sapiens Paleo Kitchen combines the elegance and sophistication of French cuisine with the Paleo Diet nutrition principles. The idea of this unique fusion stems from Chef Aurore and Roman's dream to create a distinct dining experience that would offer customers an opportunity to enjoy delicious food while realizing the nutritional benefits leading to optimal health and well-being.
- Starting a meal delivery service
For more information: www.sapienskitchen.com or phone: (480) 771-5123
Sapiens Paleo-10411 E McDowell Mountain Ranch Rd, #120 Scottsdale, AZ 85255
TIWT: Father's Day
Happy Day Brands
www.HappyDayBrands.com (prices start at $11 for pancake mix, $11 for the coffee, and $7 for the bags of oatmeal)
Can you actually eat pancakes on a Keto diet? Thanks to Happy Day Brands' low-carb, grain-free and dairy free pancake mix--you don't have to give up your favorite breakfast meal to keep your diet on track. Happy Day Brands is a company focused on crafting all natural, Non-GMO and Organic products that make eating healthy easy AND oh, so tasty.
Every Happy Day product sold provides meals to those in need through their "Buy One. Give One" campaign in partnership with local food banks, and job training for women in transition.
From fair trade/organic coffee, to hearty, superfood oatmeal and even all natural/Non-GMO chocolate bars--Happy Day Brands proves that eating healthy and doing good for those in need makes for a happier world!
Still Novel
Starting at $60, Still Novel's premium collection of framing options is indistinguishable from something you'd find at a design store. Still Novel brings family photos to life. It's a 16x20 custom print that tells the story of a child and their birthday, combining photo and graphic design in a way that is unexpectedly personal. Each product is easy to create on Still Novel's website with just a few clicks and bits of information about your child.
Their modern metal frames & maple cleat allow your finished print to arrive at your door ready to display. Made in the USA by expert craftsmen using only the best materials. Still Novel prints take 7-10 days to ship once the order is placed.
Viski
http://www.truefabrications.com/brands/Brands_Viski
Viski offers collections of fine barware and accessories that extend beyond a desirable aesthetic. A number of Viski's products, particularly bartending tools, were designed in collaboration with working bartenders. The Seattle-based company is honoring traditions and taking inspiration from famous moments or motifs in design, but interpreting them in new ways by using high-quality materials.
Collins
http://www.truefabrications.com/brands/Brands_Collins
Kick back, relax and celebrate with a cocktail mixer that enhances your bartending skills. With the NEW Grapefruit Margarita mix, Mai Tai and Sweet & Sour Cocktail Mixes you can count on Collins' mixers and garnishes for all tastes.
Gogh Jewelry
https://goghjewelrydesign.com/
Add something really special and stylish to your Father's look! Sharpen your look with the latest meaningful men's jewelry and accessories, such as dog tag necklaces and malas. Proudly made with Love in the USA. One percent of all Gogh Jewelry Design sales go to support at-risk youth in Los Angeles.
TW Lunch Tote
No man should have to sacrifice his style thanks to the professionally styled T|W Lunch Tote. This hand-sewn vegan leather tote comes in colors that perfectly coordinate with men's suits and seasonal attire.
As stylish as these bags are, men need to watch out! This sleek, versatile tote is catching the eyes of women as well.
Tame the Beast
Tame the Beast is a full head to toe line of men's grooming products that feature arousing scents and energizing properties. Products are 100% made in the U.S.A. and the rugged, masculine scents derive from all-natural, intense botanicals. Dads love to feel pampered too, here are a few products to stock his man cave/bathroom with; The Beast Size Set ($99.00) includes a liter of Extreme Yawp All-in-One Body Wash, a liter of Beast Tingle Shampoo and a liter of Beast Butter Whole Body Shave Cream. The Sandpaper Scrub Bar Soap ($15.00) and the Natural Bar Soap ($39.00) are infused with organic essential oils. The Anti-Aging Face Serum ($29.00) is formulated for men, but envied by women, and is infused with loads oils and vitamins that are anti-wrinkle and anti-aging and the Lip Balm ($7.00) features coconut, sweet almond and peppermint oils, to keep Dad's pucker soft and supple.
Go Forth Goods
COST: Starting at $25.00.
Go Forth Goods makes functional, high-quality leather goods in the USA. They design goods both for outdoor adventures and taking to work, guaranteed by a lifetime warranty. Using only the best full-grain American-sourced cow leather, hand-peened solid brass, and copper rivets, as well as hand-stitching with waxed thread, they ensure their goods will last for years to come. All of their products are handmade in small batches in their workshop in Marietta, Georgia. The goal with Go Forth Goods is to inspire others to do good--to be faithful down to the last stitch, to give back, and make a difference by giving back 10% in support of nonprofits.
Teddy the Dog
Show dad he's king! Dog dads unite with these puny t-shirts and accessories from Teddy the Dog. Choose from fun and witty graphics for dad like The Dog father, Sofa King Awesome, and many more. These classic tees are puppy soft cotton and made in the U.S.A. Teddy's dog house is stocked with bark-out loud gifts and accessories, including drinkware, coasters, totes, blankets, magnets and much more.
When it comes to witty apparel, gifts, and accessories, Teddy the Dog has pup culture, entertainment, and all things dog covered with its puny graphics. Yet when it's time to give back, the company gets serious. Every month, Teddy contributes to a different organization.
Soft, calf-length socks that will be your soul mates :) They're also knit in the USA and made of a cotton, nylon, spandex blend. Machine wash warm, tumble dry medium, and use non-chlorine bleach as needed. One size fits most.
Blisslights - Decor for your Man Cave!
- Price - $49
- Available on Amazon
Every Dad has their "MANCAVE"
Experience the magic of high-quality laser lights! BlissLights' patented technology, originally developed for theme parks, has been redesigned to be easy to use, energy efficient, and affordable for your home. Because we use only the highest quality lasers, our products last longer, shine brighter, and provide better coverage than competing brands. Try one for yourself and see the difference
NEW SKYlite - Instantly project your own personal galaxy! The SKYlite projects an array of drifting green stars against a moving blue nebula. Titling design allows you to shine the effect on walls or ceiling. PERFECT GIFT AND ADDITION FOR DAD'S MANCAVE!
Swell Skin
Prices range from $11 to $25
Great for Dad, and quite frankly the whole family! The philosophy of doing more with less is almost unheard of in the skincare industry as there are so many products and complicated systems on the market. One company is here to tell you to stop wasting your time and money on so many products. Swell Skin is taking the minimalist approach to healthy, beautiful and youthful skin and showing customers, they only need two products to look better than ever … Do Less, Accomplish More! Kelli Klus, founder of Swell Skin, created 2 products that accomplish 90 percent of your skincare needs: cleansing, nutra-moisturizing, healing, anti-aging, prevention and maintenance. Starting with the BARE FACE Sea Buckthorn Facial Bar and Sea Buckthorn Oil, the brand has since added serums, a toner and body products. Once Swell Skin users experience the mega hydrating power of hyaluronic acid and the multiple nutritional and antiaging benefits of sea buckthorn, they realize there isn't anything else they need for their skin.
#SoloYolo
#SoloYolo! Seems to be a real thing! A lot of people are opting to travel alone, it's even a popular hashtag on Instagram called #SoloYolo, there's another one called SoloTravel.
Top 3 #YOLOSOLO Safe Travel Destinations
#3 Tampa, FL (Show photos of Chihuly Collection Museum, The Florida Aquarium, Kayak Mangrove Tunnels, EDGE District Food Tour)
#2 Austin, TX (Show photos of "Painting with Graffiti Artists Tour," "Boozy Lazy River Tubing," "Bike Austin & Texas BBQ Tour," and Live Music Everywhere!)
#1 Sedona, AZ (Show photos of Photography Tour & workshop, World Renowned Hikes, Spa Experience)
Top 3 Safety Tips for Traveling Solo to Airbnb Destinations
- Stay with Hosts with 10 Positive Reviews
- Safe Areas & Areas to Avoid
- Monitor Alcohol Consumption
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/PlatinumRentalExperience/
Codi the Robot
Your kids spending way too much time on YouTube? Give them something that still sparks their interest and creativity without the screen time.
Standing at 8.5 inches tall, Codi the Robot not only comes to play but to win over the other technological influences on your children. This adorable AI-enabled toy rescues kids from phone and tablet screens.
Created and developed by Pillar Learning, Codi gives children ages 12 months and up an interactive and unforgettable audio experience. Codi's antenna and ears light up and change colors while it plays a free library of over 200 fully curated, classic songs and stories, content that is customizable based on age and interests. Parents benefit with the full parental control and transparency into their child's developmental progress via an accompanying mobile app.
Parental Programming Features:
- Administer lessons, interact with your child through Codi
- Send and receive voice messages
- Build important habits (like naps, clean-up, brushing teeth)
- Receive valuable insights into your child's interests
Not only will children love what their Codi has to say, they'll love how he looks dressed up in different costumes. Each Codi comes with one standard soft outfit with extras available for purchase. Codi's outfits provide both personalization and protection as he turns into a sleeping companion or car ride buddy, and will keep him safe during an accidental drop.
For more information: https://www.pillarlearning.com/
Phoenix Men's Chorus
The Phoenix Metropolitan Men's Chorus will end the season with the full stage production of "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" at Tempe Center for the Performing Arts. Based on the smash-hit movie, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is a heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends Tick, Bernadette, and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback!
You'll laugh, sing, and dance your way through classic disco hits, colorful costumes, and a story line that will move you! Don't miss this incredible production! Tickets are reserved seating and prices vary from $20 - $55!
Phoenix Metropolitan Men's Chorus Presents:
- Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: The Musical
- By Stephan Elliot & Allan Scott, developed for the Stage and Originally Directed by Simon Phillips
- June 15 ǀ 7:00 pm ǀ $30- $55
- June 16 ǀ 2:00 pm ǀ $30 - $55
For more information: https://www.phoenixmenschorus.org/
