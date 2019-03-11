Motivational Monday: Zumba & Body Works and LA Fitness=-Gilbert Grand Opening
On March 30 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., the new LA Fitness Signature Club will host a daylong grand opening celebration with a live DJ spinning and a special guest appearance by the Phoenix Suns Dancers from 11 a.m. to noon, the grand opening festivities are filled with fun activities for the whole family where guests are invited to:
- Tour the state-of-the-art facility;
- Bring their workout clothes and enjoy complimentary workouts, including a ZUMBA® class at noon;
- Attend a Boot Camp clinic at 11 a.m. with personal training staff;
- Sign up for a complimentary HIIT by LAF workout;
- Participate in a basketball free-throw event from 2-4 p.m.; and
- Bring children to the Kids Klub for free face painting from 9 a.m. to noon
Additionally, complimentary healthy snacks will be available throughout the day and guests will have a chance to enter to win a new Apple iPad.
The new state-of-the-art LA Fitness Signature Club features many resort-style amenities, including a full basketball court, 25-yard three-lane lap pool, whirlpool spa, spacious executive-style locker rooms with digital lockers, larger showers and infrared dry sauna with complimentary toiletries and towel service.
The club features a dedicated group exercise studio with group fitness classes offered seven days a week, including Zumba, indoor cycling, aqua fitness, kickboxing, yoga and Pilates all at no extra charge.
The Gilbert Signature Club is also home to a new HIIT by LAF studio for the club's cutting-edge, high-intensity interval training workout; the club is only one of the few in the nation to offer HIIT by LAF, which is also offered at the Bell Road studio in Phoenix.
The club offers personal training and babysitting services as part of membership.
Zumba
- Zumba is an exhilarating, easy-to-follow, international dance inspired, calorie-burning way to dance your way toward your fitness goals.
- International beats and Latin rhythms are the signature feature of this dance-meets-aerobics class. The choreography ranges from dance styles such as hip-hop, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo to fitness moves like squats, lunges and plenty of cardio.
- The choreography is easy to learn, even if you've never danced before, and it's simple to adapt the pace to your personal ability, making it a fun class for all ages and fitness levels.
- Although the pace varies, similar to interval training, the goal is to keep your heart rate up for the entire class. Classes are typically an hour in length; you can burn as much as 500-600 calories in a single class.
- Form-fitting workout attire and athletic or dance shoes are recommended. A hip scarf is optional, and like all fitness activities, plan to bring water to keep hydrated.
Body Works Plus Abs
- This 55-minute workout takes you through a variety of exercises while moving non-stop to the beat of music to keep the pace fun and energy high. You can expect high repetitions and some light dumbbell work while you target every muscle group.
- Movements are designed to sculpt and tone your body, so over time you'll notice improvements your muscle tone, posture, balance and strength.
- There's a slower burn than some other classes, but with all of those reps, it sneaks up by the end of class. Each exercise is a progression, which allows participants of all fitness levels to give it their personal best.
- A yoga or exercise mat is optional, but there is no special equipment needed. It's always a good idea to bring a bottle of water and wear comfortable workout attire and athletic shoes.
For more information: www.lafitness.com or phone: 480-448-4743
LA Fitness Signature Club-1310 S. Higley Road Gilbert, AZ 85296
Dr. T: Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month
What is Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
- Autoimmune disease affecting the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves (the central nervous system (CNS)
- Causes inflammation that damages the fatty substance that surrounds and insulates the nerve fibers (myelin), the nerve fibers themselves, and the specialized cells that make myelin
- The effect is that messages within the CNS are damaged or stopped completely
- This can produce symptoms in any part of the body
- The damaged areas develop scar tissue, which gives the disease its name multiple areas of scarring or multiple sclerosis
- MS can have variable symptoms and they tend to flare up periodically
What causes MS?
The exact cause of MS is not known.
1. Genetic Factors
MS is not an inherited disease, but there is genetic risk that may be inherited
The risk of developing MS is higher if one of your first-degree relatives (parents, siblings and children) has MS, but is lower than the rates seen in identical twins
o In identical twins, if one twin has MS, the risk that the other twin will develop MS is about 1 in 4
In the general population, the risk of developing MS is about 1 in 750-1000. In identical twins, about 200 genes have been discovered that each contributes a small amount to the overall risk of developing MS
Research is ongoing
2. Environmental Factors
Geographic area and Vitamin D
o MS is known to occur more frequently in areas that are farther from the equator
o People born in an area with a high risk of MS who then move to an area with a lower risk before the age of 15 assume the risk of their new area. This suggest that exposure to some environmental agent before puberty may predispose a person to develop MS later on
o Low Vitamin D levels in the blood have been identified as a risk factor for the development of MS
People who live closer to the equator are exposed to greater amounts of sunlight year-round. As a result, they tend to have higher levels of naturally-produced Vitamin D, which is thought to support immune function and may help protect against immune-mediated diseases like MS
Smoking
o Cigarette smoking seems to play an important role in MS
o Studies have shown that smoking increases a person's risk of developing MS
o Smoking is also associated with a more severe disease and more rapid disease progression. Fortunately, stopping smoking is associated with a slower progression of disability
Body size
o The role of body size in MS is being studied
o Several studies have shown that obesity in childhood and adolescence, particularly in girls, increased the risk of later developing MS
o Other studies have shown that obesity in early adulthood may also contribute to an increased risk of developing MS
o Also, obesity may contribute to inflammation and more MS activity in those already diagnosed with MS
3. Infectious Factors
There are many studies about viruses and bacteria including measles, canine distemper, human herpes virus-6, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), and Chlamydia that may contribute to causing MS
Previous infection with EBV (Epstein-Barr virus), the virus that causes mononucleosis, contributes to the risk of developing MS
However, just being infected with Epstein Barr virus is not enough by itself to cause MS
Types of MS
Four basic MS disease courses (also called types or phenotypes) have been defined
1. Clinically isolated syndrome
First episode of neurologic symptoms caused by inflammation and demyelination in the central nervous system
The episode, which by definition, must last for at least 24 hours
Not all of these people go on to develop MS
If CIS is accompanied by lesions on a brain MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) that are similar to those seen in MS, the person has a high likelihood of a second episode of neurologic symptoms and diagnosis of relapsing-remitting MS
When CIS is not accompanied by MS-like lesions on a brain MRI, the person has a much lower likelihood of developing MS
2. Relapsing remitting
The most common disease course is characterized by clearly defined attacks of new or increasing neurologic symptoms
Relapses or exacerbations are followed by periods of partial or complete recovery (remissions) where all symptoms may disappear
There is no apparent progression of the disease during the periods of remission
Approximately 85% of people with MS are initially diagnosed with RRMS
3. Secondary progressive
SPMS follows an initial relapsing-remitting course
Will eventually transition to a secondary progressive course in which there is a progressive worsening of neurologic function (accumulation of disability) over time.
4. Primary progressive.
PPMS is characterized by worsening neurologic function (accumulation of disability) from the onset of symptoms
Without early relapses or remissions.
Approximately 15% of people with MS are diagnosed with PPMS
Symptoms
MS symptoms are variable and unpredictable
No two people have exactly the same symptoms
- Dizziness/vertigo
- Fatigue
- Bladder problems
- Gait problems
- Involuntary muscle spasm
Each person's symptoms can change or fluctuate over time.
Always get evaluated for symptoms that are new and persistent (lasting more 7-10 days)
Treating MS
Treatments can
- Help modify or slow the disease course
- Treat relapses (also called attacks or exacerbations)
- Manage symptoms
- Improve function and safety
- Address emotional health
Treating MS usually involves a neurologist and multiple doctors and other professionals in several specialties
More than a dozen disease-modifying medications have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat MS
- Reduce the frequency and severity of relapses (also called attacks or exacerbations)
- Reduce the accumulation of lesions in the brain and spinal cord as seen on MRIand
- May slow the accumulation of disability for many people with MS
Rehabilitation programs focus on function to improve or maintain your ability to perform effectively and safely at home and at work
For more information on Multiple Sclerosis: https://www.nationalmssociety.org
Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology-926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/ or Phone:(602) 288-0777
Queen of Clean: Green Stains
Baby Food Green Stains Like Peas, Green Beans and Spinach
Place clothing upside down on a clean cloth or plain white paper towel. Sponge rubbing alcohol onto the stain using a clean white cloth to remove the stains. If the stain remains, continue to the next step.
Rub the stained area gently with a paste consisting of three tablespoons of baking soda and one tablespoon of water, using a laundry brush or toothbrush. After allowing the baking soda paste to sit on the stain for at least 5 minutes, rinse the fabric thoroughly. Examine the area that was stained to make sure all traces were removed. These green stains can sometimes leave a slightly yellowed area on the outer rim of the stain.
If you see the yellowish staining, rub area firmly with Fels Naptha Laundry Bar Soap. Launder as usual. Be sure the stain is gone before putting in the dryer.
Removing Flower and Grass Stains
Work liquid dish washing or laundry detergent into the stain and rinse well with water. Rinse thoroughly and launder as soon as possible. If any stain still remains, test for color-fastness in an inconspicuous place, using 3% hydrogen peroxide. As long as no damage occurs, treat the stained area. Thoroughly rinse with clear water, and launder as usual.
There is a product that really works on grass stains, dirt, sweat, red clay, etc. Espro Sports Cleaner Stain Remover. It's a miracle for sports uniforms. Use according to directions.
Green Tea Stains
The tannins in green tea are what cause the stains.
If you can immediately pour boiling water over the stain until it is gone, then launder as usual.
If the stain is dry or already set in, scrub with a paste of borax and water and wash immediately.
Never use bar soap on tea stains. It sets the tannins.
Green Smoothies
Wipe up any excess spill. Wash the surface with a solution of washing soda or detergent (never use soap) and water. Use a sponge or soft-bristled brush to scrub. Rinse thoroughly with water and allow to dry.
I find that a mixture of 2 cups warm water and 1 teaspoon of Dr Bonner's Sal Suds is a fantastic spotter. Simply mix and apray on the stain. Work it in well. Let sit 15 minutes or so and then launder. This spotter can be used as a general laundry spotter.
How to Remove Jello Stains from Washable Clothes
If some Jello lands on you, use a dull knife or spoon to lift away any solid pieces. Don't rub or wipe because that will push the stain deeper into the fabric and make it harder to remove.
As soon as possible, flood the area with cold water by holding it under a faucet or sponging with plain water. Plain gelatin is a protein stain that can easily be removed by soaking or rubbing the stain in cold water before washing.
Never use hot water with plain or dyed gelatin because it cooks the protein and can set the dye making the stain hard to remove.
Sponge the stain with a bit of plain rubbing alcohol or non-sudsing household ammonia and rinse well. If the color is gone, wash. If not, rinse the fabric and apply 3% hydrogen peroxide to the stain let soak 15 minutes and then rinse and launder.
BONUS TIP: Are you in a Saint Patrick's Day State of Mind
If you are a person who celebrates St. Paddy's day you may find yourself with green beer and jello shot stains. Jello shots need a different approach to remove since they contain alcohol too.
Here's what to do. Combine 1 Part DAWN Ultra Dish Washing Liquid and 2 parts 3% hydrogen peroxide in a spray or squirt container. Shake well to combine. Spray those celebration stains, let sit 30 minutes and launder as usual. This is my Miracle Spotter. Use it on all stains with success
For more information visit Linda's website: www.Queenofclean.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/
Starlite BBQ-Vegetarian BBQ
We all know that Scottsdale is one of the most health-focused cities in Arizona, but did you know it's been named the #8 most vegetarian-friendly city in the country? According to a recent Wallet hub article, Scottsdale ranks in the top 10 for vegetarian-friendly restaurants based on accessibility and affordability in cities across the country.
- Starlite BBQ is located less than one mile away from Scottsdale Stadium, making it the perfect destination for a pre or post spring training bite.
- The restaurant offers happy hour, dinner and weekend brunch, with an expansive Whiskey list and large outdoor patio.
- Starlite BBQ recently celebrated their one-year anniversary with a Free BBQ Day for guests.
- Chef Walter Sterling of Starlite BBQ shares easy at-home dishes for vegetarian eaters to enjoy as cookout season arrives, all with a BBQ or grilled twist. Featuring the restaurant's fan-fave Mesquite Grilled Cauliflower and more.
- You don't often think of veggies when you think of BBQ, but these easy grilling techniques make it easy to still capture those smoky flavors, and offer health benefits that meat may not.
For more information: www.StarliteBBQ.com or phone: 480-553-9330
Starlite BBQ-7620 E Indian School Rd Suite 101, Scottsdale, AZ, 85251
