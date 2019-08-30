SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale woman took a swipe across the chest protecting her dog. Now she's taking extra precautions and wants her neighbors to do the same.
Nikki Baron suffered scratch wounds after her close call with a coyote.
She had to get a rabies shot after the attack.
She says she was reading in a lounger chair in her backyard at her home near McDonald Drive and Hayden Road when her dog started getting excited and she felt something behind her.
She turned around in the chair to protect her dog when the coyote swiped at her.
She says chewed up furniture and a cat carcass in her backyard are proof coyotes have been here before and she has a message for her neighbors.
"I think everyone's being careful about it and I want more than anything that everyone to be careful about it because it's just heartbreaking to lose your pet to something like that," Baron said.
Arizona Game and Fish say coyotes are prevalent in neighborhoods all over the Valley and say your pet makes easier prey than wildlife.
They say if you see a coyote, pick up your pet, make eye contact and a lot of noise.
Coyotes usually do not attack humans, in fact, there are only two deadly coyote attacks in the U.S. modern history.
But Arizona Game and Fish say do not feed coyotes or leave food or trash for them because they will keep coming back.