Have you ever been stressed? Ok, dumb question.
[VIDEO: Scottsdale woman hopes to heal with sound therapy]
Maybe you decided to get a massage to help relieve that stress, or did some hot stone therapy.
But some people are turning to a new therapy that is hands-off and uses sound as the method of relaxation.
Kristina Coggins she said has a lot on her plate and at times that stress can add up.
“I had just recently moved here, and my mom had been ill, she said.”I was writing a book and was kinda stuck,” she said.
Kristina has tried massage and other ways to relax but today she said is getting in tune with her body.
“I have just noticed, especially after the second time, a relaxation.”
Coggins is talking about her biofield tuning session.
Biofield aims to reduce 'dissonance' in our energy field through sound as a healing therapy, according to practitioners who started this method a few decades ago.
Sharon Danley practices biofield tuning in Scottsdale, and she said works with the body’s electrical field. She's one of a few dozen working in Arizona.
Almost every cell in our body has an electrical charge and Sharon said we can store trauma, anxiety and pain within our biofields. This would be an invisible aura of sorts biofield practitioners said is closely tied to our physical, visible body.
“Then I move in and I am just listening for the fork to change or stop or to see if i get a hit,” she said as she walked along an plane about five feet away from her client laying on a table that was similar to a massage setup.
Sharon strikes a tuning fork, using it to listen or feel for imperfections or changes in the invisible field she said radiates outward from the body.
“It can go sharp, or flat, sometimes it will vibrate with a buzz the fork is actually anxious,” Danley said.
When Sharon notices the tuning fork acting up, she will ask a client about it and if there was anything in their past they are thinking about.
“I didn't realize, and was surprised by, the places in my body that were still holding those traumas or injuries,” Coggins said about the few sessions she has had.
Kristina said her experience was relaxing and filled with emotion as Sharon worked through her electrical aura.
Sharon said plenty of people will say this is nonsense, but if it brings some people relief, then it is worth exploring she said.
“The goal is to have a path to wellness that works for each person,” she added.
To read more about biofield tuning, visit Sharon's website.