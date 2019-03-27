SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale Tennis Week is four days full of events combining tennis, food and music.
It will take place at Scottsdale Fashion Square on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Highland Avenue from March 28 to March 31.
Thursday, March 28: Alumni from The University of Arizona and Arizona State University will compete for the AZ College Showdown. The event will feature former star athletes, celebrities and alumni and the winner will receive $5,000.
Friday, March 29: The AZ Celebrity Serve day includes local celebrities from sports and entertainment that will compete for $10,000 to go to their favorite charity.
Saturday, March 30: The Scottsdale Desert Smash is a charity celebrity tennis event where Hollywood and professional tennis collides.
Sunday, March 31: Pro tennis exhibitions on this day will feature some of the top tennis talent on tour and includes culinary options and other entertainment.
If you are interested in attending Scottsdale Tennis Week, general admission is $50 and VIP tickets are $250 per day. You can purchase tickets here or get more information on their website at scottsdaletennisweek.com.
