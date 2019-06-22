SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of Scottsdale synchronized swimmers are headed to the 2019 U.S. National Junior Olympic Championship in New York next week.
It's the biggest meet of the season! The 16 girls who qualified, have been training for it since August. There is a 12 and younger, 13-15, and 16-19 year-old categories.
[VIDEO: Scottsdale swimming team heads to national championship]
Diane Nowak, assistant coach to the Scottsdale Arizona Synchronized Swimming Team said synchronized swimming is an Olympic sport that combines swimming, dance, and gymnastics. It also takes a lot of endurance to be able to hold your breath, tread water, and of course stay together.
"We have to make it look easy, you have to smile and endure through the pain, but you got to be a good athlete, great stretcher, and great presenter," said Nowak.
"Our swimmers here, the average swimmer has been with us 4-5 years and they swim and practice 20 to 30 hours a week," she said.
The 2019 U.S. National Junior Olympic Championships are in June 28 - July 6 in Tonawanda, NY. For more information, click here.
If your boy or girl is interested in learning synchronized swimming, they must be able to swim one lap unassisted. The Scottsdale Arizona Synchronized Swimming Team offers camps throughout the summer. To learn more, visit scottsdalesynchro.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.