SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- It's Taco Tuesday. For many of us, we look forward to this day to eat some delicious tacos. But let's just say you want someone to bring the tacos to you? Well, you're in luck.
Scottsdale eatery Social Tap is introducing a mobile taco cart where people can enjoy their tacos on the go.
Some of the notable taco menu includes filet mignon truffle tacos, seared ahi, braised short rib and veggie medley taco.
For more information, visit socialtapeatery.com.
