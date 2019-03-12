SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- It's Taco Tuesday. For many of us, we look  forward to this day to eat some delicious tacos. But let's just say you want  someone to bring the tacos to you? Well, you're in luck.

Scottsdale eatery Social Tap is introducing a mobile taco cart where people can enjoy their tacos on the go.

Some of the notable taco menu includes filet mignon truffle tacos, seared ahi, braised short rib and veggie medley taco.

For more information, visit socialtapeatery.com

 

