SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Oh, to live the life of luxury!
From resort-style backyards with multiple pools, to terraces with some of the best views money can buy, a community in North Scottsdale is being touted as one of the most exclusive areas in Arizona to live in.
The neighborhood has been dubbed as "Billionaires Row." These are homes to movie stars, professional athletes, big-time CEO's and some wealthy families.
If you happen have a few million bucks in your back pocket, you too can be a part of this exclusive club.
Tucked away in the McDowell Mountain Preserve, you’ll find this desert oasis called Silverleaf.
It’s part of the DC Ranch community of North Scottsdale, and it sets the stage for some of the most lavish homes in the Valley that money can buy.
"Spielberg might be looking at purchasing a home here in Silverleaf," said Tracy Fitzgerald, luxury real estate advisor.
Fitzgerald gave us a tour.
"So there’s two swimming pools that are connected by a like, flowing river and water features," said Fitzgerald.
This Mediterrianean mansion, at about 8,500 square feet, sits on an acre of land and has the kind of backyard that dreams are made of.
"Outdoors is amazing. It’s truly like a resort-style home," said Fitzgerald.
Made for entertaining, it comes complete with a separate spot for visitors.
"True full on guest house. Like you could live there, with a full kitchen, living room, fireplace, bathroom, laundry area, and then the guest house actually has its own pool," said Fitzgerald.
Inside, you’ll find a big kitchen suitable for any chef, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and if you don’t feel like taking the stairs- no problem. Ride the elevator.
"This house also has a walk-in wine cellar, which is right off of the dining room, so again, perfect for entertaining, dinner parties. If you’re a wine collector, I believe it holds up to 3000 bottles.
This house is for sale, at a price tag of $4.2 million.
Up the road, is Upper Canyon.
"Upper canyon is a very prestigious area in Silverleaf, and this is where you’re going to get the most amazing views," said Fitzgerald.
And this home lives up to the hype.
"We’re hillside here, overlooking the whole entire valley, so we have a negative edge swimming pool, and a spa that flows into the pool. There’s an outdoor, open air, pool bath which is really cool, where you can take a shower, wash your hands, change," said Fitzgerald.
This mansion is just shy of 8,500 square feet, sits on over two acres of land and was created by local architect Lee Hutchison.
"So lots of attention to detail in this home. You have the tongue and groove wood ceilings, the wood beams, the barreled brick ceilings," said Fitzgerald.
It comes with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, multiple terraces, an outdoor kitchen and an additional building that can be used as an office.
"Then there is a separate guest house, two bedroom guest house with two bathrooms, a little kitchenette and then a laundry room, and it also has it’s own garage," said Fitzgerald.
For the bookworm, there's an added bonus.
"So upstairs you have your guest suites, and there’s also a library, like a true library, which is really cool. You just don’t see that in homes anymore today," said Fitzgerald.
This home is for sale at a price tag of $5.5 million.
"I mean, this is a lot of peoples’ dream," said Fitzgerald.
Right now, a real estate developer is building a home in the highest point of Upper Canyon that is set to be finished early next year. When complete, it is expected to be worth close to $30 million.