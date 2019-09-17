SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale has the state's first - and one of only three in the nation - permanent water treatment facilities permitted to treat recycled water for potable water uses.
And the City is using a unique approach to introduce the recycled water to the public, beer!
[WATCH: Beer made from recycled water in Scottsdale]
According to a news release, the Advanced Water Treatment Plant at the Scottsdale Water Campus has been performing indirect potable reuse - "recharging ultapure water into the drinking water aquifer" - for over 20 years.
Although the water produced is considered "ultrapure," there was a regulatory prohibition in Arizona against using recycled water for direct potable use up until 2018. The news release said the State approved removing the prohibition, which allowed the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to permit water systems for direct potable use.
Scottsdale does not have any plans to send the recycled water into the drinking water system. Instead, the City said "it will continue to meet customer needs through its diverse water supply portfolio."
“It can be a hurdle,” said Scottsdale Water’s public information officer Nicole Sherbert in the news release. “Convincing people that water from their sinks, showers, washing machines and, yes, toilets, can be cleaned to ultrapure standards can be a tough sell, but through education and transparency, I’m confident we’ll get there.”
On Nov. 8 and 9, Scottsdale Water and Canal Convergence - the City's premier arts and education event - will host the world's first beer festival featuring only craft beers brewed with recycled water.
The One Water Brewing Showcase at Canal Convergence will spotlight ten Valley breweries:
• Desert Monks Brewing Co.
• O.H.S.O. Nano-Brewery
• Uncle Bear's Brewery
• Freak'N Brewing Company (in collaboration with Dubina Brewing Co.)
• Wren House Brewing Co.
• Walter Station
• Fate Brewing Co.
• Mother Brunch Brewing, Inc.
• North Mountain Brewing
• Flying Basset Brewing
The showcase is free to attend and will feature five breweries each night. Guests can purchase individual full-size draft beers or sampler flights to taste all five.
The public art event is from Nov. 8-17 at the Scottsdale Waterfront.
For more information, visit canalconvergence.com.