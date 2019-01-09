(3TV/CBS 5) − Disneyland raised their ticket prices this week quite a bit. If you're planning a trip there for spring break or anytime this year, NOW is the time to buy your tickets.
Head to dealsinaz.com to score discounted tickets at 2018 prices through this week or while supplies last.
You can get 3-day spring break park hopper tickets for $237.42 each through my site's relationship with ARES travel, now $355 each on Disney's site or at the gate.
Buying the tickets online this week saves my family of four over $450 on admission alone. You are buying tickets you print off and bring directly to the gate. I've used them and so have lots of my readers and I've never had anyone have a problem.
The new Star Wars Galaxy Edge land is set to open this summer and you can buy discount tickets this week for dates through the end of the year.
You'll need a place to stay for your Disney spring break getaway, and I found a deal at the Clementine Hotel and Suites. The place gets really good reviews and the week of spring break for most Arizona schools, you can get a room for $119 a night through Groupon while supplies last, a full 25% off. What makes this place a good deal is that parking is free, breakfast is free,= and you'll have a full kitchen in your room which can save you a TON.
Bring your Disney apparel with you and save big. I love the site Jane, they have tons of handmade, unique and custom items. I have a link on my site, dealsinaz.com, for adorable glittery mouse ears for $5.99, usually $18.99. You can pick up Disney shirts at stores like Kohl's for far less than what you'd pay at the park.
Remember there are some freebies at Disneyland! Every restaurant and Starbucks inside the park should be willing to give everyone in your family a free ice water! This is a much better deal than buying $3 water bottles! If you're celebrating ANYTHING, stop into City Hall for a totally free celebration button. They have buttons for birthdays, anniversaries, whatever you're celebrating I'm sure there's a button!
Don't forget to download the free Disneyland app, you'll see ride wait times and more information that will make your visit even happier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.