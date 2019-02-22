PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Junior League of Phoenix is hosting the 82nd annual Rummage Sale at the Arizona State Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 23.
It is considered "Arizona's Largest Garage Sale," which offers shoppers a chance to buy new or gently-used items at a deep discount.
The Rummage Sale is the Junior League of Phoenix's largest fundraiser. It brought over 3,000 shoppers and raised more than $120,000 in 2018.
It has raised more than $7 million over its 82-year history and more than 1,000 active members contribute over 1,800 volunteer hours to make the event possible.
"The Junior League has a long-standing tradition of making a difference in the community through the Rummage Sale," said Cherie Rankin, chair of the 2018 Rummage Sale in a news release. "Not only do customers benefit from this event by being able to purchase high-quality merchandise at greatly reduced prices, but the entire community benefits from this event as money raised goes directly back into the community through the Junior League's signature programs."
The sale is divided into two sessions; the morning session is held from 8 a.m. to noon and the afternoon session is held from 1 to 4 p.m.
Morning admission is $5 at the door and the afternoon session is free. All items are 50 percent off during the afternoon session.
They do charge for parking which is $10, cash only.
