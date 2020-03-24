PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many of you have some new faces around the house -- your kids -- and you're looking for ways to keep them busy. How about a free online school?

Arizona's Family found one mom who has been doing free online classes for a few years, but lately, she has seen her channel explode.

It wasn't that long ago that The Science Mom, as she is known, had about 700 followers on her Facebook page. With many families working from home or with kids out of school because of the coronavirus pandemic, that number has blossomed to 73,000.

Schools will be closed until April 10 in Arizona

36 Phoenix-area school districts offering meals during coronavirus closures With many schools closing due to the coronavirus outbreak, many low-income families are scrambling to find foods for their children.

"It's been mind-blowing. Kinda amazing lately," Jenny Ballif said during a Skype interview from Nevada. She is a scientist and teacher and, along with her husband -- he's Math Dad -- has been busy with their online show Quarentime.

It is two hours and runs weekdays, 8 to 10 a.m. Pacific, which is the same as Arizona time right now. Livestreaming on both Facebook and YouTube, Quarentime covers science, math and other STEM topics.

Ballif said people watch from around the globe and follow along with projects they do. She said she is shocked at how many people are participating and is just tickled by some of the responses she is getting. "Oh my gosh, I might get a little teary-eyed thinking about it," she said. "The messages I've received from parents, I feel so grateful to have the skills to be able to do this and to have the tools to be able to do it."

You can find Science Mom and Math Dad’s shot on Facebook or YouTube.

For more at-home learning activities, be sure to check out the free projects on Stem Sports.

These child care services remain open for parents who must go to work Arizona's Family has comprised a list of resources that can help parents who must go to work.

CHECK THIS OUT, TOO: Arizonans show random acts of kindness during coronavirus pandemic