QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Schnepf Farms will be celebrating their 23rd year of their Pumpkin & Chili Party this fall season.
The party will take place at their farm location at 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek October 1 through November 1.
“This year, we are drastically limiting the number of guests who can attend each day, which means a more personal experience for everyone," says Carrie Schnepf.
Activities will include corn mazes, a petting zoo, pig races, amusement rides, zip lines and much more. Food include fair favorites like hot dogs, funnel cakes, cider donuts, French fries, kettle corn and way more good grub.
Hours:
- Thursdays - 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Fridays - 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Masks will be required from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a heads up)
- Saturdays - 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Sundays - 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Ticket Information:
- Season passes are $54.95 a person and good any day
- At Gate - Thursday through Sunday is $23 per person and free for kids under the age of two
- Train tickets, pumpkin purchases and food are additional
- Discounts available for military and veterans, law enforcement and first responders.
COVID-19 precautions will also be in place with social distancing, team members wearing masks, there will be hand sanitizer stations available by every ride and food area, cash will only accepted at admission so plan accordingly, there will be limits on people in certain areas, and so forth. Guests over the age of two are encouraged to wear masks when visiting.
“Extreme steps have been taken to assure visitors that when visiting this Fall their safety and health is our top priority.”
If you want to join in on the fun, get your tickets here. Parking is free.