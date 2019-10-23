MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- You might not know this but the music making mecca of Arizona is right in the middle of downtown Mesa, The Saltmine Studio Oasis. The man behind the music? Don Salter.
“We’ve designed our studio as an audio oasis in the desert so we can take people from pre-production to the end of mastering,” Salter said.
But his love for music started way before he opened the Saltmine three decades ago. He first remembers being intrigued by sounds at an early age.
“My friend who's a drummer was playing sticks on a magazine and I was thinking "what makes that music?" I hear the voices but what makes all that music. It's amazing that anything can amuse a person for 60 years but it has for me. My dad was a Pianist, my Dad's Dad was a Pianist and I’ve been obsessed with music,” according to Salter.
His love for music has proven successful. In 30 years The Saltmine Studio has hammered out hit after hit after hit. The biggest? Lil Wayne’s Lollipop.
“Lollipop has got to be far and away the biggest hit, I think it's 13 times platinum. We did it in one of our booth’s. Wayne has been here a dozen times and keeps coming back,” Salter said.
However, he’s not the only mega music start that has graced the Oasis. All you have to do is look at their “wall of fame” and there’s pictures with Eve, Alicia Keys, Mac Miller, The Jonas Brothers, Trisha Yearwood and Legendary Rocker Alice Cooper.
And as you might imagine those names and many more raise the level for new up and coming artists.
“Man it's super exciting. Just to be in the presence where greatness has walked through it's such a blessing,” said local Rapper Chaz Ill who is finishing up his album that drops next month.
But while they’re making him feel at home, Saltmine tries to make sure everyone is comfortable including new artists who might be dealing with nerves.
“Being underneath this building with all this equipment, it becomes a little overwhelming. But Damien is great, all the engineers are great at making me feel comfortable and in my element while I’m doing this,” according to Gabriel Baca who is recording his first song.
The Saltmine Studio Oasis is just happy they’re involved in all this music, producing song from the past, to the present and into the future says Salter.
“I’m grateful. At the end of the day I’m just grateful that I’m part of so many people's bands.”