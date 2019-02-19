GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new restaurant is hoping to leave its mark in Arizona with its first location opening doors in Gilbert.
Rusty Taco opened its doors for the first time on Monday near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway.
[SECTION: Good Morning Arizona]
The highly-anticipated restaurant is owned by father and son, Gene and Jake Storms of Sonoran Restaurant Group, and operating partner Daniel Fanelli.
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Rusty Taco is open daily and serves an assortment of street-style tacos, including breakfast tacos served all day.
With the tacos, you can get sides of chips, queso, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Rusty Taco also has a kids' menu and desserts; and of course, you can't forget beer and margaritas.
"After visiting Rusty Taco locations in the Midwest and falling in love with the food, we couldn't wait to introduce the concept to Arizona," said Jake Storms in a news release.
The Gilbert location is just the start. Sonoran Restaurant Group is making plans to open additional restaurants in Chandler and Tempe.
The restaurant's hours are:
• Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Rusty Taco is located at 1907 E. Williams Field Road, visit rustytaco.com for more information.
