GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Ever dream of being in a band? A hot new workout lets you unleash your inner rock star drummer, all the while letting you burn major calories.
It's a fitness class called POUND.
During the class, you use weighted drumsticks (called "Ripstix") to help you get a full-body cardio workout.
The instructors, known as "POUND pros," lead a high-energy 45-minute workout to upbeat music.
The class combines cardio, conditioning, and strength training with yoga and Pilates-inspired movements.
It's a workout designed for all fitness levels. There's even POUND for kids!
POUND was created in 2011 by two women who were both recreational drummers and former college athletes. They relied heavily on stability-based exercises like Pilates to keep their bodies lean and aligned, but got bored with their routine.
It wasn’t until they were forced to drum without a stool and squat over the drum kit that they realized drumming and exercise could be one and the same!
Led by co-creator and CEO, Kirsten Potenza, POUND is currently taught by more 17,000 instructors in 70+ countries to hundreds of thousands of participants a week.
For many, POUND is more than a workout. It's a community.
"I love POUND because of the community we've built," says instructor Hayley Schoenfeld, who teaches POUND at Move Group Fitness and Crunch Fitness. "We encourage, uplift, and support each other, and we welcome all abilities, body types and ages."
The biggest and best thing about POUND to me is the community," says instructor Caia O'Toole, who teaches at Fitness 1 and Infuze Nutrition Club. "Through POUND, I've made lifelong friends who conveniently double as workout buddies. We support each other and life each other up, not just in Arizona but around the globe.
Many agree that POUND is good for the mind as well as the body.
"Pound makes exercise fun," Schoenfeld says. "It's stress-relieving, and it's not only good for your body, but your heart and brain. Pound has taught me more about myself than I could have ever imagined, and brought me so many opportunities to improve my life! We call this "love at first strike!'"
POUND's popularity has been exploding here in the Valley.
You can find POUND classes popping up at gyms all across town.
Locations include EOS Fitness (various locations,) MOVE Group Fitness (Scottsdale,) Crunch Fitness, (various locations) Full Force Fitness (north Phoenix,) Infuze Nutrition Club (Peoria) and Fitness 1 (Glendale.)
There are also various pop-up classes held all across the Valley.
Want to give it a try? You can go to poundfit.com to search for classes by zip code.
It's a fun, sweaty, rock-n-roll workout you won't regret, and you won't soon forget. Rock on!
