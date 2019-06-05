PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Should you list your property on a vacation rental site like AirBnb?
Leslie Oestmann of Platinum Experience Vacation Rentals talks about the risks and rewards.
Oestmann says you should ask yourself the following three questions before deciding to list:
-Do you have what it takes to have a true host mentality?
-Is my property designed to stand out among the rest?
-Should you use a property management company or manage it yourself?
Oestmann says if you do decide to list, you should be properly insured and become familiar with your city and state laws regarding short term rentals.
For more information go to platinumrentalexperience.com
