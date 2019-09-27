TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Calling all taco fanatics! A pop-up taco museum will make an 8-week stop at Tempe Marketplace this fall.

The TACOTOPIA will be at the Tempe Marketplace from Sept. 20 to Nov. 24.

The museum, which also is a taco festival, has a variety of interactive exhibits and over thirty spaces with "larger than life" installations, according to a news release.

Some of the exhibits include taco-themed rooms, riding a mechanical taco, jumping in guacamole pit and swinging on a lime wedge.

After you score yourself some photos at the exhibits, the "fun continues in a 'Party Like a Guac Star' silent disco area and the upside-down taqueria where guests will find themselves hanging from the ceiling."

A ticket includes a chips and hot sauce sample bar, a complimentary bottle of Jarritos and a free taco.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $35 for VIP, $20 for students, $15 for kids 4-11 and free for kids 3 and under.

To purchase tickets, visit tacotopia.com. Tickets are available at the door; however, it is recommended to buy tickets in advance to ensure entrance.

TACOTOPIA is on a 7-city North American tour and has already made stops in Santa Monica and Austin.

 

