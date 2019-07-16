PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A revamped foster program at a Phoenix animal shelter will translate into helping more pets in need.
The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) has remodeled its foster care building and its "cattery," allowing the shelter to accommodate higher intake needs.
"We were able to revamp this entire building into a foster-specific specialized building to take care of cats, kittens, puppies and their moms," said Michael Morefield of the AAWL.
The shelter says its revamped foster building increases the safety and care of tiny underage kittens, puppies, and their mothers. This is the most vulnerable group at any animal shelter.
"They need that long medical care to make sure they're prepped and ready," says Morefield. "Our foster team does incredible work so that when they're going into a foster home, they are ready!"
The building wasn’t the only upgrade to the foster program at AAWL.
AAWL has also updated its online application/orientation process, making it easier for much-needed foster parents to get involved.
Foster orientation is now completely online. This makes it easier and more convenient to get involved.
"You can do all the orientation online," says Morefield. "You can read our manual, take the quiz, feel comfortable about being a foster for AAWL."
Even if you can't commit a ton of time, you can still apply to foster an animal in need. Time commitments vary, and are sometimes as short as just two weeks!
"We really do try to set you up to make it as easy as possible," said Morefield.
AAWL sends foster families home with all the supplies needed to care for the animal.
All you supply the time and love.
"We provide the food, the medical care, the vaccines, setting up your appointments for you," said Morefield. "And once they're ready, we're the ones that also help them find the homes."
Morefield said fostering an animal in need can be very rewarding.
"It changes the way you appreciate the animal welfare struggle that we all go through, and it makes you really, truly appreciate all the hard work the community does," he said.
AAWL will take in 1,300 kittens and cats and 400 puppies and dogs this year through its foster program.
So, the shelter is ALWAYS always looking for foster parents for dogs and cats.
For more information and how to apply, visit their website.
Arizona Animal Welfare League
25 N. 40th St., Phoenix
(602) 273-6852
