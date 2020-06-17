PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Inspired by the resilience of Arizona businesses that have been pivoting to stay open, a full-service production company in Phoenix is working on a documentary film to tell their stories.

Amoroma Productions is accepting applications through July 17, and has not set the cap on the number of businesses that will be included in the film. Those that are selected will get to keep video shot by the Amoroma Productions team for free, which business owners can use to help with promotional content.

M Culinary Concepts is one of the companies that will featured in the film. The catering company, which is located in north Phoenix, relies on the gathering of people for conferences, luncheons, and meetings. The company also has catered the Waste Management Open's hospitality skyboxes for years.

"What we've done is convert [our tradition buffet-style setups] to individually packaged meals," Mark Stavros of M Culinary Concepts explained.

Kellie Mendoza of Amoroma Productions said the goal is to finish the documentary by the end of the year. The company is still working out details regarding screenings and possible streaming.

CLICK HERE to apply to be part of the Silver Lining Project.