SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pauline Martinez, owner of Scottsdale's Perk Eatery located at 64th Street and Greenway, shows us easy, pretty and fun Valentine's sweets and treats that you can recreate in your own kitchen.
Show how much you care by tantalizing the tummy with these yummy dishes!
Heart Shaped Quesadillas:
Ingredients:
2 flour tortillas
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup shredded Monterrey jack cheese
Butter for pan
Directions:
1. Preheat skillet on medium heat.
2. With kitchen shears or knife, cut out heart shape in both tortillas.
3. Sprinkle both cheese over one half and cover with other half.
4. Butter the pan right before placing quesadilla in pan.
5. After about 2-3 minutes, spread butter on top piece and flip quesadilla over to cook the other side.
6. Serve immediately with pico de Gallo and sour cream! Yum.
Nutella Stuffed French Toast:
Ingredients:
2 slices of thick challah or brioche bread
2 eggs
1/2 cup whole milk or cream
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. cinnamon
2 TBL sugar
2-3 TBL Nutella
Butter
Fresh strawberries
Maple syrup (optional)
Directions:
1. Preheat large skillet over medium heat.
2. In a medium bowl, mix eggs, vanilla, milk, cinnamon and sugar. Beat until well combined.
3. Dip bread slices in egg wash, flip to coat other side.
4. Add slices to buttered pan and let brown.
5. Flip bread over and spread Nutella over each slice. Let bread brown.
6. Once bread is browned to desired color, flip one piece over the other, sandwiching the Nutella in the center. Remove from pan and slice on diagonal. Place on plate and too with fresh strawberries and warm syrup. Enjoy!
Perk Eatery is located at 6501 E. Greenway Pkwy in Scottsdale. For more information, go to perkeatery.com
(1) comment
More hidden advertising by azfamily
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.