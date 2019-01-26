(3TV/CBS 5)-- What is a sushi burrito? I bet that's the main reason you clicked on this story in the first place.
Valley restaurant chain Pokéworks has opened a new location near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road.
According to restaurant officials, a Poke Sushi Burrito is a fun twist on the traditional burrito with their poke ingredients instead of the typical spicy meat, beans, cheese and lettuce.
It is also native to Hawaiian cuisine as the poke is diced fresh fish like ahi tuna or Atlantic salmon and is often served as an meal.
The poke burrito was founded by Pokéworks in January 2016 and it has been a fan-favorite ever since.
Customers can create and customize the perfect Instagram-worthy bowl or burrito with fresh ingredients like diced mango, lotus chips and sesame seeds.
Pokéworks has given us the anatomy of a sushi burrito:
• BASE: Roasted seaweed wrap with sushi rice
• PROTEIN: Fresh fish like ahi tuna, salmon and shrimp, or tofu and chicken.
• MIX-INS: Kale, shiso, diced mango, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, orange slices, etc.
• FLAVOR: Pokéworks classic sauce, sriracha aioli, spicy ginger, sweet chili gochujang, Ponzu fresh, etc.
• TOPPINGS: Avocado, masago, ginger, spicy furikake, wasabi tobiko, etc.
• CRUNCH: Garlic crisps, lotus chips, macadamia nuts, shredded nori, etc.
