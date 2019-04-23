PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Pat's Run is this weekend! Are you mentally and physically prepared? How about nutritionally prepared?
That's one thing Food Blogger Heather Walker can help you with to make sure you are fueled up and that your body is ready to run.
To see more recipes from Heather Walker, visit phoenixfamilyfoodie.com.
Walker recommends these following recipes for race day:
1) White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Energy Bars
Ingredients:
1/2 cup agave nectar
3 tbsp. peanut butter
1 tbsp. coconut oil
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3/4 cup raw oats
3/4 cup Rice Krispies
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/3 cup macadamia nuts, roughly chopped
1/3 cup white chocolate chips
Steps:
1. Line an 8x8" baking dish with parchment paper, leaving a few inches hanging over the sides to handle the bars.
2. In a medium saucepan combine the agave nectar, peanut butter, vanilla extract and coconut oil. Stir and cook on medium heat until the mixture is completely melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and allow the mixture to cool for about 10 minutes.
3. In a large mixing bowl combine the oats, Rice Krispies, cinnamon and slat. Stir in the cranberries, macadamia nuts and white chocolate chips. Mix until all ingredients are combined.
4. Pour the melted mixture over the cereal mixture and stir until the cereal mixture is completely coated.
5. Spread the mixture out evenly into the baking dish with a spatula. Refrigerate for about 2 hours until the mixture is completely set.
6. Remove the bars from the refrigerator and use the extra parchment paper over the sides to loosen the bars from the dish. Use a pizza cutter to slice the bars into rectangular shapes.
2) Chocolate Protein Balls
Ingredients:
1 cup raw oats
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/3 cup agave nectar
1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 tablespoons chia seeds or flax seeds
1 tbsp. chocolate protein powder
Steps:
1. In a large mixing bowl combine the oats, peanut butter, agave nectar, chocolate chips, seeds, and protein powder. Stir until combined. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill for about 30 minutes.
2. When the mixture is chilled, remove from the refrigerator and use an ice cream scoop to form the mixture into bite size balls. Refrigerate until ready to eat.
3) Home Made Fruit Snacks
Ingredients:
2 1/2 cups frozen fruit
1/3 cup apple juice
3 tbsp. Agave Nectar
5 tbsp. powdered gelatin
Steps:
1. Line an 8" baking dish with parchment paper.
2. In a medium saucepan, combine the frozen fruit, apple juice and agave nectar. Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally until fruit is soft. Remove from heat and transfer to a blender or food processor. Blend until mixture is smooth.
3. When the mixture is smooth, transfer back to the saucepan on low heat. Slowly whisk in the gelatin until it is completely dissolved with no lumps.
4. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and refrigerate for about 2 hours until the mixture is completely set. Cut the fruit snacks out with small cookie cutters to make fun shapes or pour the warm mixture into small silicone molds and refrigerate to set.
