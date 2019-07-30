Ingredients: 1 cup of Jamaica, ¼ cup of olive oil, ¼ onion: finely chopped, 1 clove of garlic: finely chopped.
[WATCH: Making Tacos de Jamaica]
Instructions: 1. Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy pot over medium heat. Then add the chopped onion, chopped garlic and sauté until softened (approximately 3 to 5 minutes).
2. Add Jamaica altogether with the chopped onion and chopped garlic and cook. Stir the ingredients until the liquid evaporates and the Jamaica is well cooked (approximately 10 to 15 minutes).
3. Season with salt and pepper to your liking.
4. Keep warm while eating.
Tips: Before cooking Jamaica with your food, you must prepare the tea first. Boil the Jamaica for approximately 10 minutes and allow for it to cool for approximately another 15 minutes. Make sure to squeeze all the excess water from Jamaica before cooking. You can add green chiles while sauteing to add more flavor to your tacos. Tacos can be served with chili, cheese, cabbage and other healthy vegetable options. They can store tea (or juice) from Jamaica to drink at a later time.
5. Jamaica has many health benefits, including tea (juice).
