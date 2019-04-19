SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the Easter holiday approaching on Sunday, April 21, Pauline Martinez of Perk Eatery in Scottsdale offers whimsical, fun and easy ideas for dressing the dining table for the occasion, as well as an easy recipe for Mini Egg Basket Macaroons an a perfect Easter crowd pleaser.
Floral arrangements and Easter eggs: Pure white eggs, naturally brown or even blue, green or yellow hued eggs make for beautiful contrasts to brightly colored Easter flowers in arrangements using wire baskets or other non-traditional containers as flower vases.
Edible Easter place settings: While the jury is out on whether to eat Peeps stale or fresh, there is no debate that they can be used as darling place settings by simply cutting a slit in the top across the ears and inserting a small stock card with a handwritten name.
Just unwrapping a chocolate bunny from its foil wrapping can make a beautifully understated place setting and placing a monogramed jewel around its neck secured with a brightly colored bow.
Real eggs or white chocolate eggs can also be wrapped with a neutral linen napkin and tied with a piece of twine to create the illusion of "bunny ears" on a plate.
Recipe:
Mini Egg Basket Macaroons are fun and tasty treat for kids and adults alike. Plus, they are very simple to make! Pauline shares her recipe below:
Ingredients
· 4 egg whites
· 1-tablespoon sugar
· 1/2-teaspoon salt
· 1 14-ounce package sweetened flaked coconut
· 1/2 cup white chocolate chips, melted
· 70-90 mini candy eggs
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Coat the cups in a mini muffin pan with cooking spray and set the pan aside.
2. In a large bowl, lightly whisk together the eggs whites, salt, and sugar to combine. Then mix in the coconut with a fork.
3. Drop two tablespoons of the coconut mixture into each prepared mini muffin cup.
4. Lightly press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of each cup, using a thumb or a wine cork. Bake for 28 to 30 minutes until lightly golden on top. (Loosely place a piece of aluminum foil over the top of the pan if the coconut starts to brown too quickly.)
5. Let the nests cool in the tins on a wire rack for about 10 minutes. Then run a spatula around the edges of the muffin cups to loosen the nests. Carefully lift out the nests and allow them to cool completely.
6. Using a piping bag or plastic bag with a corner cut off; pipe a small amount of melted chocolate into each nest. Add two or three candy eggs and press them gently into the chocolate to secure.
7. Pack and store in an airtight container.
Perk Eatery is located at 6501 E. Greenway Pkwy in Scottsdale 480-998-6026
