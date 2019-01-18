SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The ladies of Scottsdale bakery, Cake Doll, competed on baking competition show, Bake it Like Buddy and won!
Their challenge was to create a giant sand castle cake. The ladies won $1000 and lots of baking gear.
Below is the recipe for that sand castle cake that brought home the win.
VANILLA CAKE:
2 tbsp. butter for greasing the pan
6 eggs, room temperature
2 cups sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup sour cream, room temperature
1 tsp. vanilla bean paste (LorAnn Oils brand)
1 tsp. Buttery Sweet Dough baking emulsion (LorAnn Oils brand)
3 cups flour
3 tsp. baking powder
1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
2. Bring all ingredients to room temperature.
3. Butter the bottom and sides of the inside of the cake pan and line with parchment paper. Set aside.
4. Using a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the eggs and sugar on medium speed for about 7 minutes, until the mixture is light in color and fluffy.
5. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sour cream, vegetable oil, vanilla bean paste and baking emulsion. Whisk to combine and set aside.
6. In a separate large mixing bowl, sift together the flour and baking powder.
7. Slowly add the sour cream mixture to the eggs and sugar. Mix for about 30 seconds to combine.
8. Reduce mixer speed to low. Add the dry ingredients in three batches, mixing just until combined.
9. Pour the batter into the cake pan. Bake at 300 degrees for 60-90 minutes (depending on cake size), or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.
VANILLA BEAN BUTTERCREAM:
5 egg whites
1 1/2 cups sugar
5 sticks of butter
1 tbsp. vanilla bean paste (LorAnn Oils brand)
3 cups powdered sugar, sifted
1. In a medium saucepan, combine the egg whites and sugar. Whisk on medium heat constantly until the mixture reaches 160 degrees. Run the mixture through a sieve or strainer and transfer into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Mix on high speed for about 7 minutes until stiff peaks form. Remove the attachment and attach the paddle.
2. Mix on low speed and add the butter, one stick at a time, until fully incorporated.
SAND FINISH:
1 box vanilla wafer cookies (11 oz.)
1 box Cinnamon Sugar Graham Crackers (11 oz.)
1. Using a blender or food processor, crush the vanilla wafer cookies and graham crackers into a fine powder, in batches.
2. Use your hands to gently pat the crushed "sand" into the cold buttercream frosted cakes.
For more information on Cake Doll go to cakedollarizona.com or call 480-828-2525
