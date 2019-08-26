To prove that everything is better with chocolate and apple pie, you’ve likely seen chocolate and apple pie hummus on social media. Phoenix Family Foodie Heather Walker gives us tips to make some at home.
Chocolate Hummus
Ingredients:
· 1 can low-sodium garbanzo beans (chickpeas), 15.5 oz.
· 4 tablespoons maple syrup
· ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
· 4 tablespoons cocoa powder
· 2 tablespoons peanut butter (or other seed or nut butter)
· 2-3 tablespoons water
To Prepare:
1. Add all the ingredients to a food processor and blend on high speed for about 30 seconds until smooth. Transfer to a serving dish. Enjoy with fresh strawberries or banana chips.
Apple Pie Hummus
Ingredients:
· 1 can low-sodium garbanzo beans (chickpeas), 15.5 oz.
· 4 tablespoons maple syrup
· ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
· ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
· 2 tablespoons peanut butter (or other seed or nut butter)
· 1 medium Gala apple, peeled, cored and diced
· 1 tablespoon Earth Balance or other vegan butter substitute
· ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
· 1 teaspoon turbinado sugar
· Pinch of salt
To Prepare:
1. Add the garbanzo beans, maple syrup, vanilla extract, pumpkin pie spice and peanut butter to a food processor. Mix on high speed for about 30 seconds until smooth. Transfer to a serving dish, create a well in the center for the apples and set aside.
2. In a medium saucepan melt the Earth Balance on medium heat. When the Earth Balance is melted and bubbly, add the diced apples, cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Combine and cook on medium heat for about 5 minutes until the apples are soft. Allow them to cool for about 10 minutes in the refrigerator before adding them to the center of the hummus dish. Serve with pita chips or pretzels.