PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Saint Patrick's Day is approaching. But you can't celebrate it without eating some traditional Irish food.
Forget the corned beef and cabbage. We're talking authentic Irish food.
Phoenix foodie Heather Walker has these following ideas for your St. Patrick's Day feast:
1) Instant Pot Guinness Beef Pie
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 60 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
-2 lbs. cubed beef stew meat
-1 stick of butter
-2 large carrots, sliced
-2 stalks celery, chopped
-1/2 yellow onion, chopped
-2 cloves fresh garlic, minced or pressed
-3 cups Guinness
-32 oz. beef stock
-2 medium Russet potatoes, cut into 1" cubes
-5 oz. thyme
-5 oz. rosemary
-2 large bay leaves
-1 cup frozen peas
-4 tbsp. corn starch, dissolved in 4 tbsp. cold water
-3 sheets puff pastry, thawed
-1 egg
-2 tbsp. milk
Steps:
1. Turn on the Instant Pot to saute and melt the butter. Once the pot is ready and the butter is melted, add the meat and brown it on all sides. You may need to do this in two batches. Remove the meat from the heat and set aside.
2. Add the celery, carrots, onions and garlic. Saute for about five minutes, until soft.
3. Add about one cup of the Guinness and stir around to deglaze the pot. Add the meat back in with the potatoes, the rest of the Guinness and beef stock. Stir to combine.
4. Tie the thyme and rosemary together with cooking twine to create an herb bundle. Add the herb bundle to the pot along with the bay leaves.
5. Lock the top of the Instant Pot and set it to cook on high pressure for about 45 minutes. Allow the steam to release naturally for another 15 minutes.
6. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
7. Manually release the rest of the steam and unlock the pot. Re-set the Instant Pot to saute and bring the stew to a boil. Stir in the dissolved corn starch to thicken the stew. Stir in the frozen peas and combine.
8. Unfold the puff pastry onto a lightly floured surface. Use 6 oven safe bowls that will hold 10-12 ounces of the stew and place them upside down on top of the puff pastry. Cut around the bowls, leaving about a half an inch of room, so that the puff pastry can cover the bowls once the stew is inside of them.
9. Spoon the stew into the oven safe bowls. Wet the tops and around the sides of the bowls where the puff pastry will stick. Place the puff pastry circles on top of the bowls and seal them on the edges.
10. Beat the milk and egg together in a separate bowl and brush it on top of the puff pastry. Cut a slit in the center of the pastry to vent.
11. Bake the pies in the oven at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes, until the puff pastry is golden brown.
12. Remove the pies from the oven and allow them to cool for about 10 minutes before serving.
2) Potato Bread with Fried Eggs
Warm up the mashed potatoes for 30 seconds or so in the microwave, just so they combine well with the flour and butter.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 6-8 farls
Ingredients:
-1 1/2 cups warm mashed potatoes
-1/2 stick of butter, melted
-1 cup all-purpose flour (plus more for dusting)
-salt and pepper
-6-8 fried eggs
Steps:
-Add the mashed potato to a large bowl and season with salt and pepper.
-Stir in the butter and mix to combine.
-Sift in the flour and then mix with your hands to make a dough.
-Dust a flat surface with flour and then roll out the dough into half an inch thick circle. Use a knife or pizza cutter to cut the dough into six to eight slices, or "farls."
-Heat a large non-stick pan on medium heat and cook the farls for two to three minutes on each side, until golden brown. Place a fried egg on top of each farl and serve.
3) Croissant Bread Pudding with Whiskey-Kissed Crème Anglaise
Prep Time: 25 minutes
Cook Time: 45 minutes
Servings: 8
Croissant Bread Pudding:
Ingredients:
-2 tbsp. butter
-8 medium croissants, cut into 1” cubes
-4 egg yolks
-2 cups heavy cream
-1/3 cup granulated sugar
-1 tbsp. vanilla extract
-1 cup fresh strawberries, chopped
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease an 8x12 inch baking dish with the butter and set aside.
2. In a large mixing bowl combine the egg yolks, heavy cream, granulated sugar and vanilla extract. Whisk until the eggs are completely incorporated and mixture is smooth and combined.
3. Arrange the cubed croissants into the buttered baking dish. Pour the egg mixture over the croissants and mix well with your hands to completely saturate the croissants. Pat the croissants down slightly to level the dish.
4. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes, until the top is a dark, golden brown. Remove from the heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
5. To serve: Spoon a large portion of the bread pudding onto a serving plate. Top with the Crème Anglaise and sprinkle with fresh strawberries.
4) Whiskey-Kissed Crème Anglaise:
Ingredients:
-1 tsp. vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
-2 cups heavy cream
-6 egg yolks
-2/3 cup sugar
-1 oz. Jameson whiskey
Steps:
1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, mix together the egg yolks and sugar on medium-low speed (three) until frothy.
2. In a medium saucepan, heat the vanilla and heavy cream, stirring occasionally just before it comes to a boil. Remove it from the heat and slowly temper it into the egg yolk mixture, just a bit at a time.
3. Return the mixture to the saucepan and heat on medium heat, stirring continuously, until it thickens slightly and coats the back of a spoon. Run the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl. Stir in the whiskey until completely combined and keep warm until ready to use.
For more great recipes, visit phoenixfamilyfoodie.com.
