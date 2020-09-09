(Parents.com) -- Start by baking your favorite vanilla cake.
When it's cool, use a serrated knife to level your layers.
Brush off any crumbs. If you have time, pop the cake in the freezer for 15 minutes.
Put on a crumb coat to trap wayward crumbs and keep them out of your pretty frosting. Use water to thin a little bit of frosting. Pour it on and make a thin layer over the entire cake. It looks messy at this point. (It's supposed to.)
Pop your cake in the fridge or freezer for 15 minutes. This will firm up your crumb coat.
Now you're ready to frost up your cake.
Here's the really fun part.
Unwrap and microwave five same-colored fruit-chew candies, like Starburst, for a few seconds. You want them softened and malleable, not liquified. You also can use colored candy melts.
Knead the soft candies together with your hands, then use a rolling pin to flatten them into a thin sheet. Cut out shapes of your choosing with cookie cutters and press candy shapes into icing.
Repeat with other colors.