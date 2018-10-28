You normally think of salads in the Summer.
But Mad Greens say "think fall," think bold flavors now for your salads and soups.
The following is the recipe for the Red Curry salad dressing recipe:
- 3- cups Greek yogurt
- 3/4- cup Thai Red Curry Paste
- 4- Cloves Garlic
- 1/4- cup Lime Juice
- 1- teaspoon Salt
For more information on Mad Greens, Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.