PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- One of the most beautiful venues in town will host another elegant fundraiser for the Scottsdale League for the Arts.
"Cooks + Corks" is back on Nov. 2 at the Four Seasons Resort.
Over the years, events like this one have raised $4.5 million for local arts programs and education.
its a night under the stars with the best food and wine in town.
Chef Chuck Kazmer shows how to make a "Pumpkin Fideua."
For the Pumpkin Broth:
- 1 butternut squash peeled and cut into small chunks
- 1 medium carrot peeled and cut into small pieces
- 2 celery stalks cut into small pieces
- 1 medium yellow onion cut into small pieces
- 3 medium garlic cloves
- 2 guajillo chiles without seeds and stems
- ½ cup of white wine
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 quarts of veggie stock
- salt and pepper to taste
Place a large pot on the stove under medium heat, let the pot get hot and add 4 tbsp of olive oil. Once the oil is hot add all the vegetables, reduce the heat to medium low, let the vegetables start releasing their aroma and start sweating. Once the vegetables start cooking and getting color add the white wine, cinnamon stick, guajillo chiles, salt and pepper. Let the wine reduce by half, add the stock and let it cook for about 30-40 minutes on very low flame. Once the veggies are cooked puree it all in the blender. Season to taste and keep warm.
For the Fideua:
- 2 ½ cups of fideo NO. 0
- ½ of a yellow onion small dice
- 5 sliced garlic cloves
- 3 tbsp of olive oil
- 4 ½ cups of pumpkin broth
- salt and pepper
In a big sautee pan or if you have a large paellera, place under medium heat, let it get hot add the olive oil. Once the olive oil is hot add the garlic, onion and fideos. The pasta needs to be completely coated with the oil for it to get brown and toasty. Once the pasta is toasted add the hot pumpkin broth. Bring the heat to a low simmer, the pasta will take around 6-8 minutes to get cooked, you can stir it once or twice but that’s it, you want to let the broth work its magic and get that crunchy bottom on the pasta.
To garnish the fideau we use different vegetables in the restaurant like roasted Brussels sprouts, roasted wild mushrooms, roasted delicata squash and a pomegranate chermoula.
Pomegranate chermoula:
- 2 bunches of parsley minced
- 2 small garlic cloves minced
- 5 calabrese chilies sliced
- 1tsp of toasted cumin powder
- 1tsp of toasted coriander
- 3 lemons (zest and juice.)
- 3 tbsp of pomegranate juice
- seeds of 1 fresh pomegranate.
- 5tbsp of evoo
Place all ingredients in a bowl, add olive oil and season with salt and pep.
For more information on Cooks + Corks, click here.
