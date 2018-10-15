Celebrity chef Adrianne Calvo says each recipe has a story behind it which she hopes will give readers a peek into her thought process at the time she created it.
Her new cookbook called "The A List" has 100 of her favorite recipes, each meal a memory, and she joins us with one of her favorite dishes.
Here is the following recipe to one of them:
The A-List - Miso Marinated Chicken Drumsticks + Maple Horseradish Pomegranate Glaze Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 4 free-range chicken drumsticks
- 1 tablespoon miso paste
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon ginger, grated
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon horseradish
- 1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds
- Minced chives and pomegranate seeds, to garnish
Directions:
In a mixing bowl, whisk together miso paste, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, honey, rice wine vinegar, and water to make a marinade.
Place the drumsticks in the marinade and refrigerate for 4-6 hours.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Remove the drumsticks from the marinade and pat dry. Place on a nonstick baking sheet and cook for 15-17 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, cook maple syrup, horseradish, and pomegranate seeds over medium-high heat until thickened slightly, about 5-10 minutes.
Add the glaze to a medium bowl and toss the drumsticks in the glaze and return to the oven for another 5 minutes to allow the glaze to adhere to the chicken. To serve, garnish with pomegranate seeds and chives.
For more information on Chef Adrianne Calvo, click here.
